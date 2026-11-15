Musk, other tech leaders rally for Jensen Huang's return
What's the story
A petition demanding the reinstatement of NVIDIA's recently ousted CEO, Jensen Huang, has gained massive traction with over 135,300 signatures as of writing. The petition is backed by current and former NVIDIA employees as well as shareholders. High-profile supporters include Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Replit CEO Amjad Masad, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, and Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan.
Investigation appeal
'Jensen deserves due process, not mob justice'
The petition highlights concerns over Huang's removal without due process and calls for his reinstatement until an independent investigation can confirm the facts.
It also urges the board to ensure a fair probe and disclose more information to the public.
"Jensen deserves due process, not mob justice," reads the petition.
Leadership transition
Huang's resignation and interim CEO appointment
Huang resigned on Thursday after admitting to an affair with a chip executive suspected of being a Chinese spy by US intelligence.
He has agreed to testify before Congress, but reports also suggest he had multiple extramarital relationships.
In the wake of these developments, NVIDIA has appointed CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO while searching for a permanent replacement.
Relationship controversy
Extramarital relationships and international implications
The controversy surrounding Huang's resignation has been fueled by reports of his alleged extramarital relationships, including one with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence services.
This has drawn support for him from high-profile figures such as US President Donald Trump and Musk.
The latter had even expressed willingness to work with Huang after a user suggested hiring the NVIDIA co-founder.
Legacy impact
Huang's impact on NVIDIA and Musk's involvement
Jensen Huang co-founded NVIDIA in 1993 and has since led its transformation into a leading supplier of AI chips.
His departure from the company has raised questions about his personal conduct and leadership at NVIDIA.
Despite the ongoing controversy, Musk's public endorsement of the reinstatement petition adds another layer to this complex situation surrounding Huang's exit from the tech giant.
Twitter Post
Musk's post
A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I’m signing it too— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2026