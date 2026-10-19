Musk to give every US child a SpaceX share
What's the story
Elon Musk has announced his plan to give a share of SpaceX stock to every child in the United States in 2027. "Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America," Musk said on X. "This will be the first of many." If Musk's plan comes to fruition, it would cover around 72 million children in the US. At SpaceX's current share price, this would amount to stock worth about $10.5 billion.
Similar initiatives
Musk's pledge similar to 'Trump Accounts' program
Musk's pledge is similar to the Trump administration's "Trump Accounts" program, which gives eligible children investment accounts and a $1,000 federal seed deposit for those born between 2025 and 2028.
However, it remains unclear whether Musk's proposed giveaway would use these accounts or follow a separate structure.
Distribution details
Distribution process and timeline remain unclear
Musk's announcement has raised several questions about when the shares will be distributed, who will qualify, and how the shares will be given to millions of children.
He has said the giveaway will take place next year but hasn't specified a date or month.
His post doesn't clarify whether it will be a one-time event or a phased distribution process.
Qualification concerns
Eligibility criteria for recipients
Musk's announcement refers to every child in the US, but doesn't define who will be eligible.
It remains unclear whether the program will cover only US citizens or also children who live in the country without citizenship.
The post also doesn't specify an age limit, whether newborns will qualify, or how SpaceX will handle children turning 18 during 2027.
Share management
Ownership and transfer restrictions
It remains unclear whether SpaceX shares would be placed directly in a child's name or held through a parent or legal guardian until the child reaches a specified age.
Musk has not announced any such arrangement.
The company hasn't explained whether recipients would be able to transfer or sell their shares, or if restrictions would apply.