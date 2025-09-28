Elon Musk's xAI is suing OpenAI over poaching employees

OpenAI denies wrongdoing

The accusations surfaced while xAI was looking into ex-engineer Xuechen Li for allegedly stealing trade secrets.

During this probe, xAI says they found that OpenAI had recruited eight of their former team members—including engineer Jimmy Fraiture and a senior finance exec.

OpenAI has denied any wrongdoing and fired back that this is "the latest chapter in Mr Musk's ongoing harassment."

The case highlights how fierce competition in AI is getting these days.