Elon Musk's xAI is suing OpenAI over poaching employees
Elon Musk's AI startup, xAI, is taking OpenAI to court, claiming they've been hiring away former xAI employees to get access to secret tech—especially the code behind xAI's chatbot, Grok.
This lawsuit ramps up the ongoing rivalry between Musk and OpenAI boss Sam Altman, especially after OpenAI moved away from its original nonprofit mission.
OpenAI denies wrongdoing
The accusations surfaced while xAI was looking into ex-engineer Xuechen Li for allegedly stealing trade secrets.
During this probe, xAI says they found that OpenAI had recruited eight of their former team members—including engineer Jimmy Fraiture and a senior finance exec.
OpenAI has denied any wrongdoing and fired back that this is "the latest chapter in Mr Musk's ongoing harassment."
The case highlights how fierce competition in AI is getting these days.