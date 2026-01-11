Elon Musk's xAI racks up huge losses while chasing big AI dreams Business Jan 11, 2026

Elon Musk's AI startup, xAI, is burning through cash fast—losing nearly $1 billion in Q1 and $1.46 billion in Q3 of 2025.

In just nine months last year, the company spent about $7.8 billion, or almost $1 billion every month.