Emami's shares dip despite higher profits

Emami's Q1 FY26 net profit rises to ₹166.37 crore

For Q1 FY26 (April-June 2025), Emami's net profit rose to ₹166.37 crore from ₹152.70 crore a year ago, and earnings per share nudged up too.

But revenue slipped slightly to ₹904.09 crore versus ₹906.07 crore last year.

On the bright side, annual revenue for the year ending March 2025 grew to ₹3,809.19 crore, and Emami kept things stable with a low debt-to-equity ratio and a special ₹2 per share dividend this month—showing they're still playing it safe financially.