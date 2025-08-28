Next Article
Emami's shares dip despite higher profits
Emami's shares dropped by 2.16% on Thursday, even though the company posted higher profits for April-June 2025.
The dip occurred in the same session as their quarterly results, which showed profits up but a tiny decrease in revenue compared to last year.
Emami's Q1 FY26 net profit rises to ₹166.37 crore
For Q1 FY26 (April-June 2025), Emami's net profit rose to ₹166.37 crore from ₹152.70 crore a year ago, and earnings per share nudged up too.
But revenue slipped slightly to ₹904.09 crore versus ₹906.07 crore last year.
On the bright side, annual revenue for the year ending March 2025 grew to ₹3,809.19 crore, and Emami kept things stable with a low debt-to-equity ratio and a special ₹2 per share dividend this month—showing they're still playing it safe financially.