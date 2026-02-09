Embraer, Adani to make regional aircraft in India
Brazil's Embraer and India's Adani Defence & Aerospace are joining hands to make regional aircraft right here in India.
The two companies announced plans to set up an assembly line, boost pilot training, and strengthen local supply chains—making flying more accessible across the country.
Analysts project that airlines in India and South Asia may require nearly 3,300 new aircraft over the next two decades.
This partnership isn't just about building aircraft—it could help India move up from making parts to full-scale manufacturing.
With Embraer's engineering know-how and Adani's local reach, this move could mean more jobs, better connectivity, and a big push for "Make in India" dreams.