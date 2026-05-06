Employee unions ask 8th Pay Commission for 5-year reviews
Business
Employee unions are asking to shorten the Pay Commission review from every 10 years to every five, saying the current system just cannot keep up with rising prices and faster salary updates in other fields.
Their pitch happened during recent talks with the eighth Pay Commission in Delhi.
Unions say 5-year reviews boost competitiveness
Unions want the commission to recommend this update to the government, even though it is technically outside their power.
Shiva Gopal Mishra from NC-JCM pointed out that shorter cycles would help stop wages from falling behind due to inflation, noting that banks and public sector jobs already get pay reviews every five years.
Union leaders say this move could make government jobs more competitive and better match today's cost of living.