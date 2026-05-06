Employee unions ask 8th Pay Commission for 5-year reviews

Unions say 5-year reviews boost competitiveness

Unions want the commission to recommend this update to the government, even though it is technically outside their power.

Shiva Gopal Mishra from NC-JCM pointed out that shorter cycles would help stop wages from falling behind due to inflation, noting that banks and public sector jobs already get pay reviews every five years.

Union leaders say this move could make government jobs more competitive and better match today's cost of living.