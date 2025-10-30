Next Article
EnduroSat raises $104 million to boost satellite production
EnduroSat, a Bulgarian company making modular satellites, just scored $104 million from big names like Google Ventures and Lux Capital.
The goal? To meet the growing demand for affordable, secure space tech—think better global communications and Earth observation.
EnduroSat's unique approach and rapid growth
What sets EnduroSat apart is its speedy satellite assembly, offering governments and companies an alternative to mega-constellations like Starlink.
The fresh funding also supports their massive new Space Center in Bulgaria, which aims to build up to two satellites a day.
With over 3,000 modules already in orbit and 350 clients worldwide (including 100 in the US), EnduroSat is quickly becoming a major player in the space game.