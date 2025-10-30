EnduroSat raises $104 million to boost satellite production

EnduroSat's unique approach and rapid growth

What sets EnduroSat apart is its speedy satellite assembly, offering governments and companies an alternative to mega-constellations like Starlink.

The fresh funding also supports their massive new Space Center in Bulgaria, which aims to build up to two satellites a day.

With over 3,000 modules already in orbit and 350 clients worldwide (including 100 in the US), EnduroSat is quickly becoming a major player in the space game.