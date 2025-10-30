Forget cars! Suzuki's latest bestseller in Japan is Indian curry

The innovative concept was born in Suzuki's cafeteria in Hamamatsu, where over 200 Indian engineers are employed. To make them feel at home, the company introduced Indian vegetarian curries in early 2024 with Torizen, a 150-year-old local restaurant. After months of taste testing and menu development, they created authentic Indian flavors that even appealed to Japanese palates.

Product launch

From cafeteria to supermarket

Seeing the response from its employees, Suzuki decided to turn its internal experiment into a commercial product. The company worked with Torizen to develop ready-to-eat curry kits that could be served in minutes after boiling. In June, these kits were launched nationwide under the brand Suzuki Cafeteria Indian Vegetarian Curry. Each pack, priced at ¥918 (around ₹500), features illustrations of Suzuki's cars and motorcycles as a nod to its roots even as it expands beyond them.