Forget cars! Suzuki's latest bestseller in Japan is Indian curry
What's the story
Suzuki Motor Corporation, the Japanese parent company of Maruti Suzuki, has made a surprising entry into Japan's packaged food market. The company has launched a ready-to-eat Indian vegetarian curry, which has become an unexpected hit. The product, called 'Suzuki Cafeteria Indian Vegetarian Curry,' was launched commercially in June 2025 and has sold over 100,000 packets within four months.
Origin story
How it all started
The innovative concept was born in Suzuki's cafeteria in Hamamatsu, where over 200 Indian engineers are employed. To make them feel at home, the company introduced Indian vegetarian curries in early 2024 with Torizen, a 150-year-old local restaurant. After months of taste testing and menu development, they created authentic Indian flavors that even appealed to Japanese palates.
Product launch
From cafeteria to supermarket
Seeing the response from its employees, Suzuki decided to turn its internal experiment into a commercial product. The company worked with Torizen to develop ready-to-eat curry kits that could be served in minutes after boiling. In June, these kits were launched nationwide under the brand Suzuki Cafeteria Indian Vegetarian Curry. Each pack, priced at ¥918 (around ₹500), features illustrations of Suzuki's cars and motorcycles as a nod to its roots even as it expands beyond them.
Expansion plans
More flavors on the way
The initial line-up of Suzuki Cafeteria Indian Vegetarian Curry includes four varieties: Daikon Radish Sambar, Tomato Lentil Curry, Chickpea Masala, and Moong Dal Green Curry. The company plans to introduce 14 more flavors soon. This expansion shows Japan's appetite for global flavors and convenient plant-based options.