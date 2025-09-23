EPFO might make it easier for you to withdraw funds

The Indian government is mulling over relaxing withdrawal limits for Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members. The proposed changes are aimed at providing greater financial flexibility to subscribers, especially for purposes such as housing, marriage, and education. The move comes as part of a broader effort to give members more control over their funds according to individual needs.

Existing norms Current withdrawal rules Currently, subscribers can only withdraw their entire EPFO corpus after reaching the retirement age of 58 or if they have been unemployed for over two months. Other withdrawals are subject to a minimum seven-year service period for up to 50% withdrawal of employee's contribution and interest for marriage purposes. For housing, members can withdraw up to 90% of their accumulated corpus, provided certain conditions are met.

Expert opinions Benefits and challenges Experts believe that relaxing the EPF withdrawal limits or easing eligibility criteria would benefit subscribers, especially those from lower and middle-income groups. This would give them easier access to funds without having to borrow. However, they also stress the need for a balance between flexibility and safeguards so that the fund continues to serve its primary purpose of retirement security.