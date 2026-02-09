EPFO to roll out UPI-powered withdrawal system by end of March 2026
EPFO is rolling out a UPI-powered withdrawal system for provident fund accounts by end of March 2026.
Over 300 million users will soon be able to transfer money straight to their bank via BHIM or any UPI app—no more waiting around.
You'll be able to withdraw up to 75% of your balance, while at least 25% stays put.
How to file your claim
Just file your claim on the UAN/EPFO portal.
Once your Aadhaar is verified, your money can land in your account through UPI—EPFO aims to reduce claim processing time to three days.
What's new in EPFO 3.0?
The updated EPFO 3.0 makes things way smoother: no more running after employer signatures, instant ATM card withdrawals for half your balance, easy self-corrections with OTPs, and support in multiple languages.
It's all about ditching paperwork and making access simpler for everyone.