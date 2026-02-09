EPFO to roll out UPI-powered withdrawal system by end of March 2026 Business Feb 09, 2026

EPFO is rolling out a UPI-powered withdrawal system for provident fund accounts by end of March 2026.

Over 300 million users will soon be able to transfer money straight to their bank via BHIM or any UPI app—no more waiting around.

You'll be able to withdraw up to 75% of your balance, while at least 25% stays put.