ET SME Make in India Regional Summit on August 7
Chandigarh is gearing up for the first ET SME Make in India Regional Summit on August 7.
The event brings together entrepreneurs, policymakers, and industry leaders to shine a light on the city's buzzing micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) scene and discuss how to help it grow.
What to expect
Expect a keynote called "From policy to prosperity: A roadmap for MSME success," plus a fireside chat with IDBI Bank's Executive Director Nagaraj Garla about empowering MSMEs.
There's also a panel with folks from Innovation Punjab, Mohali Industries Association, and Just Herbs sharing real-world insights.
Why it matters
Chandigarh has over 54,000 MSMEs—so it's kind of a big deal for local business.
This summit is part of a larger series hitting 20 cities across India in 2023.
With masterclasses and panels focused on grassroots innovation and sustainable growth, it's all about giving young entrepreneurs fresh ideas and practical tools to build something meaningful.
