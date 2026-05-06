Ethos raises $22.75 million Series A led by Andreessen Horowitz
Business
London-based startup Ethos just scored $22.75 million in Series A funding, led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and joined by big names like General Catalyst.
Founded in 2024 by James Lo and Daniel Mankowitz, Ethos is all about using AI-powered voice interviews to really get to know experts, not just their job titles.
Ethos adds 35,000 people weekly
Instead of matching companies with random "experts," Ethos digs deeper, combining voice interviews with info from blogs, academic papers, and social profiles.
This approach helps them add around 35,000 people every week and attract clients like hedge funds and AI labs.
With only eight employees, they're aiming big, focusing on efficient growth and serving industries where finding the right specialist truly matters.