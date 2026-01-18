EU lawmakers may freeze trade deal after Trump's Greenland tariffs

European Union (EU) lawmakers are likely to suspend the ratification of a trade deal with the US . The decision comes after President Donald Trump 's announcement of tariffs on countries that supported Greenland against American threats. Manfred Weber, head of the European People's Party, has said that the agreement is no longer feasible due to Trump's stance on Greenland.

Trade deal status EU's response to Trump's tariff announcement Weber, who heads the largest political group in the European Parliament, said on social media that while his party supports the EU-US trade deal, Trump's threats over Greenland make its approval impossible at this stage. He further suggested that any agreement to reduce tariffs on US products should be put on hold for now. The trade deal was partially implemented last summer but still awaits parliamentary approval.

Agreement specifics Trade agreement details and opposition The EU-US trade deal, negotiated last summer, imposed a 15% US tariff on most EU goods. In return, the EU promised to eliminate duties on US industrial goods and some agricultural products. However, a vocal group of EU lawmakers have opposed the deal as being too favorable to the US. Their anger has intensified after the US expanded a 50% tariff on steel and aluminum to hundreds of other EU products since July.

Tariff escalation Trump's new tariff and EU's response On Saturday, Trump announced a 10% tariff from February 1 on goods from European countries supporting Greenland against US threats. He said the tariffs would rise to 25% until "a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland." The announcement was immediately condemned by European leaders. Von der Leyen warned that "tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral," while French President Emmanuel Macron called Trump's threats "unacceptable."

