Explainer: How Mudra loans are helping India's micro-enterprises

Since launching in 2015, PMMY has supported nearly 10 crore people to start or grow their own businesses through banks and NBFCs.

The scheme offers three loan sizes—Shishu, Kishore, and Tarun—but most people stick with the smallest option.

While it's a big boost for self-employment and rural economies, there's still a challenge: about 9.8% of these loans are now classified as non-performing assets (NPAs) as of March 2025.