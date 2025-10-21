Explainer: What caused India's negative FDI in August Business Oct 21, 2025

In August 2025, India saw its net foreign direct investment (FDI) turn negative, with $616 million more leaving the country than coming in.

This is a sharp drop compared to August last year and only the second time it's happened this financial year.

The main reason? Outbound flows topped inbound investments, despite $6 billion coming in.