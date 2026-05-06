FDA inspects Zydus Biologics plant in Ahmedabad, notes 7 observations Business May 06, 2026

Zydus Biologics's injectable plant just had a GMP surveillance inspection by the US Food and Drug Administration at its injectable facility in Ahmedabad, running from April 27 to May 5, 2026.

The inspectors pointed out seven areas for improvement, but importantly, none were about data integrity, so no concerns about tampered records or missing information.