Why Maharashtra FDA suspended licenses of Reliance, Blinkit, Zomato warehouses

The warehouses of Reliance Consumer Products and Reliance Retail in Bhiwandi, Zomato Hyperpure in Ambernath, and Blinkit Commerce in Pune were found to be violating safety protocols.

The FDA also ordered two unlicensed establishments to stop operations for conducting business without a food safety registration or license.

The investigation covered warehouses, disposal centers, and retail outlets across Bhiwandi, Ambernath and Pune district's Khed taluka.