Why Maharashtra FDA suspended licenses of Reliance, Blinkit, Zomato warehouses
What's the story
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licenses of five warehouses operated by Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail, Zomato Hyperpure, and Blinkit. The action comes after an inspection revealed that these facilities were allegedly selling expired, damaged or rejected food products worth over ₹48 lakh back into the market. The FDA seized 8,392kg of stock valued at ₹48.08 lakh during a special operation in Thane and Pune districts on October 14-15.
Inspection findings
Action taken against licensed establishments
The warehouses of Reliance Consumer Products and Reliance Retail in Bhiwandi, Zomato Hyperpure in Ambernath, and Blinkit Commerce in Pune were found to be violating safety protocols.
The FDA also ordered two unlicensed establishments to stop operations for conducting business without a food safety registration or license.
The investigation covered warehouses, disposal centers, and retail outlets across Bhiwandi, Ambernath and Pune district's Khed taluka.
Zomato's violation
Zomato Hyperpure warehouse had serious hygiene issues
At the Zomato Hyperpure warehouse, which stores and distributes products for Blinkit, inspectors found 5,431 products weighing 1,590kg and valued at ₹7.80 lakh that had expired or been damaged/rejected.
The FDA reported serious hygiene issues including rodent infestations and lack of proper documentation.
Deficiencies in cold-chain maintenance and vehicle hygiene were also detected at the facility.
Reliance's violations
Expired products found in Reliance Consumer Products' facility too
At Reliance Consumer Products's warehouse in Bhiwandi, inspectors found around 4,659kg of expired products worth ₹3.78 lakh and 1,414.19kg of damaged goods worth ₹1.19 lakh.
The FDA cited inconsistencies in disposal documents and missing transport records as reasons for the license suspension after a hearing.
At another Reliance Retail facility in Bhiwandi, 300kg of expired/damaged stock worth ₹51,265 was found in a quarantine room without proper documentation verifying disposal process.
Blinkit's issues
Blinkit warehouse lacked basic safety protocols
At Blinkit's Nighoje facility, the FDA found the cold-room temperature above 5 degree Celsius and missing cold-chain records.
Other issues included leaking packets, cockroach infestation, and food items stored directly on the floor.
Despite having around 600 employees, only five had FoSTaC food safety certification.
The license was suspended after the company failed to provide evidence establishing when expired products had been disposed of.