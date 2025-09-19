Federal Reserve cuts interest rates for 1st time this year

Fed takes cautious approach amid Trump pressure

This rate cut could make loans and credit a bit cheaper for everyone—from car buyers to small business owners—at a time when finding or keeping jobs feels tougher.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted there's a "two-sided risk" between slow job growth and high prices, so the Fed is trying to balance both sides.

While President Trump wanted bigger cuts, most Fed officials chose caution, aiming for stability as they watch how things play out through the rest of 2025.