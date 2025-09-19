Paytm Postpaid lets you defer UPI payments for up to 30 days
Paytm just rolled out Paytm Postpaid, a new feature that lets you pay any UPI merchant now and settle up next month—interest-free for up to 30 days.
Powered by NPCI and Suryoday Small Finance Bank, it's designed to make spending smoother, with a minimal convenience fee applicable on payments.
How it works
For now, only select users—chosen based on their spending habits—get access.
You can use the credit line for everything from scanning any UPI QR code at stores to shopping online, paying bills, or booking tickets in the Paytm app.
Merchants also get instant settlements through the familiar UPI network.
A new way to pay
Paytm's lending COO Avijit Jain says this helps people manage cash flow without messing up daily expenses.
Unlike credit cards or classic BNPL services that don't work everywhere or have slow settlements, Paytm Postpaid runs right on UPI—so it works pretty much anywhere you already use your phone to pay.