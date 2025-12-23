FedEx's H-1B hiring surge sparks backlash amid US layoffs
FedEx is under fire for ramping up hiring of H-1B visa workers while letting go of hundreds of US employees.
The debate started after FedEx landed a $2.24 billion government contract in late 2022, running through 2026 and possibly beyond.
Layoffs rise as H-1B hires soar
After winning the contract, FedEx's H-1B workforce jumped from just 24 to nearly 500 by 2025, with the biggest spike in the last two years.
At the same time, the company laid off over a thousand workers across several states—including big cuts in Texas and Memphis.
Company response: "Not direct replacements"
FedEx says these new H-1B hires are due to corporate changes—not because they're swapping out US jobs for overseas talent.
They emphasized that most laid-off roles weren't eligible for visa sponsorship and were cut due to lost customer contracts.
High-paying tech roles still open
Even with layoffs, FedEx kept posting high-salary tech jobs in Texas—think $100k-$115k—for positions like Digital Marketing Advisor and Engineering Specialist Advisor.
In 2025 alone, they filed 436 applications for these visas, getting nearly all approved.