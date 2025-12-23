FedEx's H-1B hiring surge sparks backlash amid US layoffs

FedEx is under fire for ramping up hiring of H-1B visa workers while letting go of hundreds of US employees. The debate started after FedEx landed a $2.24 billion government contract in late 2022, running through 2026 and possibly beyond.

Layoffs rise as H-1B hires soar After winning the contract, FedEx's H-1B workforce jumped from just 24 to nearly 500 by 2025, with the biggest spike in the last two years.

At the same time, the company laid off over a thousand workers across several states—including big cuts in Texas and Memphis.

Company response: "Not direct replacements" FedEx says these new H-1B hires are due to corporate changes—not because they're swapping out US jobs for overseas talent.

They emphasized that most laid-off roles weren't eligible for visa sponsorship and were cut due to lost customer contracts.