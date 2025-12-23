₹30,000cr boost for NIIF in Union Budget 2026
The government is gearing up to pump ₹30,000 crore into the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) as part of the 2026 Union Budget.
The goal? To fast-track big infrastructure projects across India.
Right now, the plan is waiting for a green light from the Expenditure Finance Committee before heading to the cabinet.
What's NIIF doing with all this funding?
NIIF, set up in 2015 with nearly half its stake held by the government, manages $4.9 billion and invests mainly in things like ports, renewable energy, and digital tech.
This new cash will help grow its Master Fund II (targeting $3.5 billion), support a $1 billion private markets fund, and is in discussions to launch a partnership fund with the US.
Under CEO Sanjiv Aggarwal, NIIF has overseen asset sales and investments in key sectors to keep India's infrastructure game strong.