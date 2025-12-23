₹30,000cr boost for NIIF in Union Budget 2026

What's NIIF doing with all this funding?

NIIF, set up in 2015 with nearly half its stake held by the government, manages $4.9 billion and invests mainly in things like ports, renewable energy, and digital tech.

This new cash will help grow its Master Fund II (targeting $3.5 billion), support a $1 billion private markets fund, and is in discussions to launch a partnership fund with the US.

Under CEO Sanjiv Aggarwal, NIIF has overseen asset sales and investments in key sectors to keep India's infrastructure game strong.