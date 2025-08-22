Fed's Powell unveils new policy framework at Jackson Hole

New framework skips setting specific job targets

The new framework is designed to handle all kinds of economic ups and downs, and skips setting specific job targets—which Powell called "unwise."

The old strategy from 2020 was thrown off by COVID-19, leading to high inflation and rapid rate hikes.

Now that things are calming down, the Fed's target rate sits at 4.25%-4.50%.

Still, Fed officials have suggested that tariffs and increased government borrowing could keep rates higher for longer than some expect—so don't expect those super-low pre-pandemic rates to come back anytime soon.