Finternet: The future of finance, as envisioned by experts

Finternet is designed to make sending money across borders as simple (and cheap) as sending a text or booking a ride. It uses secure, interoperable ledgers—think blockchains—for fast, programmable payments. Early demos at Global Fintech Fest 2025 showed instant payments on Solana and even tokenized real estate deals.

What sets Finternet apart?

Finternet wants to break down barriers between financial services globally and unlock trillions stuck in hard-to-trade assets.

While details on pricing are still under wraps, its broad asset coverage and involvement from global regulators such as BIS set it apart.

According to the BIS-Nilekani white paper, Finternet could be the next big leap for digital public infrastructure—making finance more open and connected for everyone.