Sensex slips 200 points, Nifty settles below 19,300

Factors behind today's fall

Most sectors saw profit-taking except IT, where Titan jumped over 4% and Infosys and TCS posted solid gains.

But autos, banks, FMCG, and metals all lost ground as people locked in recent profits.

The rupee nearly hit its lowest point ever at 88.80 against the dollar as foreign investors stayed wary about India's economic outlook.

Analysts say this mix of global uncertainty and local caution is making everyone play it safe for now.