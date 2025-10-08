Sembcorp to buy ReNew's solar subsidiary for ₹1,700cr
Sembcorp Industries from Singapore just announced it's buying ReNew Sun Bright Private Limited for ₹1,700 crore.
The deal should close by the first half of 2026 and will be paid for with a mix of company funds and loans.
What's the catch? ReNew Sun Bright owns a 300-MW solar power plant in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan—up and running since late 2021—with a long-term contract to supply power to Maharashtra.
With this move, Sembcorp's renewable energy capacity in India will reach 6.9 GW.
Sembcorp Green Infra already operates across 18 states
Sembcorp Green Infra, Sembcorp's Indian branch, already works across 18 states and is known for its engineering chops.
This buyout boosts Sembcorp's global renewables portfolio to 19.3 GW and shows they're serious about growing clean energy in India—a big deal as the country pushes for greener solutions.