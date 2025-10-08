Sembcorp to buy ReNew's solar subsidiary for ₹1,700cr Business Oct 08, 2025

Sembcorp Industries from Singapore just announced it's buying ReNew Sun Bright Private Limited for ₹1,700 crore.

The deal should close by the first half of 2026 and will be paid for with a mix of company funds and loans.

What's the catch? ReNew Sun Bright owns a 300-MW solar power plant in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan—up and running since late 2021—with a long-term contract to supply power to Maharashtra.

With this move, Sembcorp's renewable energy capacity in India will reach 6.9 GW.