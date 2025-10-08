TCS skips post-earnings presser to mark Ratan Tata's death anniversary

Board meeting

Changes in TCS's media address schedule

On September 22, TCS had announced a Board of Directors meeting on October 9. The board will consider and approve the audited standalone financial results for the quarter and six-month period ending September 30, 2025. In a separate filing on September 23, TCS had said its leadership team would address media at 5:30pm on October 9 with an earnings conference call to follow at 7:00pm. However, the media address was cancelled due to the observance of the Tata's death anniversary.