Gold ETFs shine: India 4th globally for ETF inflows in September
India's gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) just reached a record $10 billion in assets after a huge $902 million inflow in September 2025—a 285% jump from August.
This puts India fourth worldwide for ETF inflows last month, right behind the US, UK, and Switzerland.
Inflows surpass previous yearly records
With stock markets shaky and global tensions high, more Indians are turning to gold ETFs for stability.
So far in 2025, inflows have hit $2.18 billion, already beating past yearly records.
It's a clear sign that investors are looking for safer places to park their money.
Potential trade deficit risks
Analysts say expectations of interest rate cuts and ongoing economic uncertainty are making gold more attractive.
But there's a flip side—if demand keeps rising, it could widen India's trade deficit and put extra pressure on the rupee.