SBI General launches Health Alpha policy: Check features, benefits
SBI General Insurance just launched Health Alpha, a new health policy aiming to make coverage more flexible and wide-ranging.
Unveiled on October 8, 2025, it stands out with things like a 10x cumulative bonus, unlimited sum insured, and even coverage for gym and sports injuries—so your active lifestyle is actually covered.
Policy comes with 'Endless sum insured' feature for single big claims
You can pick coverage from ₹5 lakh all the way up to unlimited, and get long-term discounts if you stick around for up to five years.
The policy rewards claim-free years, and if you ever need a huge payout, there's an "Endless Sum Insured" feature for single big claims.
Plus, there are OPD benefits for sports injuries, a 5% "Welcome Discount" if you sign up quickly, and over 50 ways to customize your plan—so you can tweak things to fit your needs.