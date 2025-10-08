SBI General launches Health Alpha policy: Check features, benefits

Policy comes with 'Endless sum insured' feature for single big claims

You can pick coverage from ₹5 lakh all the way up to unlimited, and get long-term discounts if you stick around for up to five years.

The policy rewards claim-free years, and if you ever need a huge payout, there's an "Endless Sum Insured" feature for single big claims.

Plus, there are OPD benefits for sports injuries, a 5% "Welcome Discount" if you sign up quickly, and over 50 ways to customize your plan—so you can tweak things to fit your needs.