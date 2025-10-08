AI boom could bust global markets, warns Bank of England

AI hype vs reality

The Bank also pointed out that five largest companies now make up 30% of the US S&P 500's value—the highest in 50 years—which makes the market more vulnerable if things go south.

Plus, most companies using AI (about 95%, according to MIT) still haven't seen real returns yet.

If AI doesn't live up to the hype, it could mean trouble for everyone counting on it to keep markets strong.