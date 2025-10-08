Sensex slips 200 points, Nifty holds above 25,000
The Nifty's four-day winning streak ended on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, with the index just holding above 25,000 as investors locked in profits at elevated levels.
The Nifty Bank and Midcap 100 also slipped, signaling a cautious mood after recent gains.
Here's how the day panned out
If you're tracking the markets, this pause hints at shifting vibes—investors are getting selective.
Metals and IT stocks (think Nalco, Hind Copper) held up, but autos took a hit after Tata Motors dropped 2% on weak JLR sales.
Banking stocks were all over the place: SBI Card and RBL Bank jumped on new RBI draft rules, while public sector banks fell.
Titan popped over 4% thanks to strong earnings, but some consumer names like Godrej Consumer slid.
It's a reminder that news and earnings can shake things up fast.
Profit booking takes center stage
Profit booking was the big theme as traders played it safe near highs.
RBI's new draft norms on related-party lending split banking stocks—private players gained, public sector ones struggled.
Earnings reports kept things lively: IT and metals outperformed on optimism, while autos and consumer stocks lost ground.
Healthcare names like Yatharth Hospitals saw strong buying, but some midcaps like Kaynes Technology and Zee Entertainment slipped.