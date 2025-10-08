Sensex slips 200 points, Nifty holds above 25,000

Here's how the day panned out

If you're tracking the markets, this pause hints at shifting vibes—investors are getting selective.

Metals and IT stocks (think Nalco, Hind Copper) held up, but autos took a hit after Tata Motors dropped 2% on weak JLR sales.

Banking stocks were all over the place: SBI Card and RBL Bank jumped on new RBI draft rules, while public sector banks fell.

Titan popped over 4% thanks to strong earnings, but some consumer names like Godrej Consumer slid.

It's a reminder that news and earnings can shake things up fast.