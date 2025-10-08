Sensex, Nifty snap 4-day winning streak: What's pulling them down

If you're tracking the markets, this dip is a sign that investors are getting cautious after a good run, thanks to earlier RBI moves and upbeat earnings buzz. Financial stocks slipped about 0.5%, and auto shares lost 1.5%, with Tata Motors dragging things down after a weak outlook for Jaguar Land Rover .

IT stocks shine ahead of TCS results

IT stocks actually went up 1.5% ahead of Tata Consultancy Services's results, showing some sectors can still shine when others lag.

Reliance dipped by 1.3% on profit-taking, but Titan bucked the trend—jumping 4.3% after a strong update, even as small and mid-cap stocks stayed in the red.