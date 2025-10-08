Sensex, Nifty snap 4-day winning streak: What's pulling them down
After four days of gains, Indian stock markets took a breather on Wednesday.
Sensex dropped 153 points to 81,773.66, and Nifty fell 62 points to 25,046.15—mainly because investors booked profits, with financial shares leading losses, and global cues weren't great.
Financial, auto shares lead losses
If you're tracking the markets, this dip is a sign that investors are getting cautious after a good run, thanks to earlier RBI moves and upbeat earnings buzz.
Financial stocks slipped about 0.5%, and auto shares lost 1.5%, with Tata Motors dragging things down after a weak outlook for Jaguar Land Rover.
IT stocks shine ahead of TCS results
IT stocks actually went up 1.5% ahead of Tata Consultancy Services's results, showing some sectors can still shine when others lag.
Reliance dipped by 1.3% on profit-taking, but Titan bucked the trend—jumping 4.3% after a strong update, even as small and mid-cap stocks stayed in the red.