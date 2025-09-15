Explainer: Why Indian rupee is falling against US dollar

Factors affecting rupee's fall

Tough global situations like US tariff tensions, the Russia-Ukraine war, and rising issues between Israel and Iran have all played a part.

Plus, many foreign investors pulled their money out of Indian stocks, making things worse for the rupee.

The good news? India's foreign exchange reserves are strong at nearly $700 billion as of early September 2025—so experts think this should help cushion any more wild swings for now.