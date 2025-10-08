Choice Mutual Fund launches 1st-ever fund: What to know
Choice Mutual Fund is rolling out its first-ever fund, the Choice Gold ETF, after getting SEBI's approval.
This open-ended fund will mostly invest in physical gold, letting you track gold prices without actually owning the metal.
The minimum to get started is just ₹1,000, and there are no complicated plans or options—just straightforward gold exposure.
Gold ETFs are popular for hedging against inflation
Gold ETFs trade like regular stocks and represent gold kept safely in vaults.
The Indian market for these funds has crossed ₹60,000 crore in assets as of March 2025, with most investments coming from big institutions.
They're popular for being easy to buy and sell, and for helping hedge against inflation, but keep in mind: gold prices can swing and gold doesn't pay any income.
Choice joins a competitive field of established players
Choice is joining a crowded field, with big names like UTI, Nippon India, SBI, and Mirae Asset already delivering strong returns—some over 47% in 2025 so far.
While Choice brings a fresh option with its gold ETF, it'll need to stand out in a market full of established brands.