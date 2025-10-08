Cheers! UK-India trade deal to make Scotch whisky cheaper
A new trade deal between India and the UK, signed in July 2025, will slash import duties on Scotch whisky from 150% to 75% right away, and then down to 40% over the next 10 years.
That means favorites like Johnnie Walker, Glenfiddich, and Chivas Regal are about to get a lot more affordable for Indian buyers.
Scotch could soon be more popular in India
Even though India drinks more whisky than any other country, Scotch only makes up 3% of the market—mostly because of high tariffs.
With these cuts, UK brands are set to compete more with local whiskies, and Scotch could finally get a bigger slice of the action.
Both countries expect a big economic boost from this deal
The UK government expects this deal to boost trade by £25.5 billion and add £4.8 billion a year to its GDP in the long run.
For India, more affordable Scotch could mean up to £3.4 billion extra in tax revenue each year as sales rise.
The industry is calling this deal 'transformative'
The industry is calling this deal "transformative" and sees it as a big step forward for UK-India trade ties.