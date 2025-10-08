Cheers! UK-India trade deal to make Scotch whisky cheaper Business Oct 08, 2025

A new trade deal between India and the UK, signed in July 2025, will slash import duties on Scotch whisky from 150% to 75% right away, and then down to 40% over the next 10 years.

That means favorites like Johnnie Walker, Glenfiddich, and Chivas Regal are about to get a lot more affordable for Indian buyers.