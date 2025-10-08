Scindia: 6G rollout could add $1.2 trillion to India's GDP
India's Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia just announced that rolling out 6G could add a massive $1.2 trillion to India's GDP by 2035.
At the India Mobile Congress 2025, he shared that India's focus is shifting from just using tech to actually setting global standards with its own innovations.
India will lead the world with 6G, says Scindia
Scindia summed it up: "We were behind the world on 4G, we walked with the world on 5G, but India will lead the world with 6G."
The Bharat 6G Vision aims to supercharge everything from healthcare to smart cities, using advanced technology.
India is ambitious about securing 10% of global 6G patents, showing it's serious about leading the charge.
Government is backing over 111 research projects
The government is backing over 111 research projects to help bridge the digital gap between cities and rural areas.
The plan? Make high-speed, affordable internet the norm, and turn India into a global tech innovator—not just a buyer—by ramping up research and public-private teamwork.