Scindia: 6G rollout could add $1.2 trillion to India's GDP

India will lead the world with 6G, says Scindia

Scindia summed it up: "We were behind the world on 4G, we walked with the world on 5G, but India will lead the world with 6G."

The Bharat 6G Vision aims to supercharge everything from healthcare to smart cities, using advanced technology.

India is ambitious about securing 10% of global 6G patents, showing it's serious about leading the charge.