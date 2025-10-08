'Bigg Boss 19': Contestants face practical exam in 'BB Retreat'
The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 will see the introduction of a new task called "BB Retreat." The contestants will be asked to face a practical exam and listen to two motivational speakers. The task required participants to lie on the floor and form shapes and objects displayed on the screen. While some seemed to struggle with this challenge, others got into arguments, including Zeishan Quadri, who had a heated exchange with other housemates during the task.
Speakers' comments create rifts among contestants
The promo for the episode featured motivational speakers Malti Chahar and Tanya Mittal, who shared their views on the contestants. Mittal criticized Amaal Mallik, saying, "Tum ek ek din ko katne ki tarah jee rahe ho (You are living each day as if you just have to go through it)." Chahar also took a dig at Nehal Chudasama, saying, "Thode selfish ho aur jhoot bolte ho (You are a bit selfish and you lie)."
More on the speakers' jabs
The comments from the motivational speakers led to some tensions among the contestants. Mittal is seen telling Mridul Tiwari, "Hum jaisa banne ki koshish mein tune apne aap ko kho diya hai (In trying to become like us, you have lost yourself)." Chahar also didn't hold back and told Abhishek Bajaj, "Tumse agar koi bhi ladega nahi na, toh tum khud usse bhid jaoge (If someone doesn't fight with you, you'll start fighting with yourself)."
Gaurav Khanna, Mittal's exchange was the highlight
The teaser ended with a strong exchange between Mittal and Gaurav Khanna. She said, "Perfect dikhane ke chakkar mein koi bhi aapse relate nahi kar pa raha (In trying to look perfect, no one is able to relate to you)." In response, Khanna said, "Toh apni kursi ki peti baandh lo, kyunki mausam ab bigadne wala hai (Then fasten your seat belt because the weather is about to get stormy)." Watch the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 on JioHotstar.