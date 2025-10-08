'Bigg Boss 19': Contestants face practical exam in 'BB Retreat'

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 will see the introduction of a new task called "BB Retreat." The contestants will be asked to face a practical exam and listen to two motivational speakers. The task required participants to lie on the floor and form shapes and objects displayed on the screen. While some seemed to struggle with this challenge, others got into arguments, including Zeishan Quadri, who had a heated exchange with other housemates during the task.

Speaker insights Speakers' comments create rifts among contestants The promo for the episode featured motivational speakers Malti Chahar and Tanya Mittal, who shared their views on the contestants. Mittal criticized Amaal Mallik, saying, "Tum ek ek din ko katne ki tarah jee rahe ho (You are living each day as if you just have to go through it)." Chahar also took a dig at Nehal Chudasama, saying, "Thode selfish ho aur jhoot bolte ho (You are a bit selfish and you lie)."

Twitter Post See the promo here BB Retreat ke saath ghar mein aaya naya thrill, kaun dega apne game se sabko chills? 😎



Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @ColorsTV par.



Watch Now:- https://t.co/XNlwzrEgyfpic.twitter.com/NxzEkzJTE1 — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) October 7, 2025

Rising tensions More on the speakers' jabs The comments from the motivational speakers led to some tensions among the contestants. Mittal is seen telling Mridul Tiwari, "Hum jaisa banne ki koshish mein tune apne aap ko kho diya hai (In trying to become like us, you have lost yourself)." Chahar also didn't hold back and told Abhishek Bajaj, "Tumse agar koi bhi ladega nahi na, toh tum khud usse bhid jaoge (If someone doesn't fight with you, you'll start fighting with yourself)."