Why Yatharth Hospital's stock is at an all-time high Business Oct 08, 2025

Yatharth Hospital's stock shot up over 10% to an all-time high on Tuesday, after the government announced higher rates for nearly 2,000 medical procedures under the Central Government Health Services (CGHS) scheme, kicking in from October 13, 2025.

The stock's up over 55% in the past year, outperforming the healthcare index on the day of the surge.