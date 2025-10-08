Next Article
Why Yatharth Hospital's stock is at an all-time high
Business
Yatharth Hospital's stock shot up over 10% to an all-time high on Tuesday, after the government announced higher rates for nearly 2,000 medical procedures under the Central Government Health Services (CGHS) scheme, kicking in from October 13, 2025.
The stock's up over 55% in the past year, outperforming the healthcare index on the day of the surge.
Surge in investor interest
The new CGHS rates give an edge to accredited and superspeciality hospitals—right up Yatharth's alley.
The hospital just posted a 40% jump in profit and 22% revenue growth, and is aiming for 30% annual growth as government healthcare spending rises.
Plus, steady investor interest shows people are betting big on its future.