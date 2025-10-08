How DPM 2025 can help Indian startups, MSMEs

DPM 2025 scraps the old No Objection Certificate rule, so private companies can now compete directly with public sector giants—no extra hoops. There's also a fresh focus on in-house design and working with startups and universities, plus suppliers can receive assured orders for up to five years, with the possibility of extension to 10 years in exceptional circumstances, which is huge for stability and planning.

The big picture: More contracts are staying in India

More defense contracts are staying in India, and programs like iDEX are helping startups and MSMEs get in on the action.

Companies like Bharat Electronics have doubled their order books, and private players are seeing real growth thanks to research and development.

The catch? Some supply chains still rely on imports, which can be risky—but overall, it's a big boost for anyone dreaming of building the next big thing in defense tech.