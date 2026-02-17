Focused stocks of the day: Fractal, Reliance, Cochin Shipyard, Trent

Fractal Analytics: Target price set at ₹1,260

Fractal Analytics is catching attention for its shift toward AI platforms, with broker Prabhudas Lilladhar setting a target price of ₹1,260.

Reliance's FMCG arm RCPL just teamed up with Nigeria's TGI Group to grow in Africa's consumer market.

Meanwhile, Cochin Shipyard was declared L1 in a tender to build survey vessels for the Indian Navy, with an estimated total order value of around ₹5,000 crore.

And Trent (from Tata Group) is expanding fast—crossing 1,100 stores and plans to open more stores in smaller cities and towns across India.