Force Motors's stock hits new high post stellar Q1 results
Force Motors's stock soared nearly 20% on Thursday, hitting a fresh 52-week high of ₹20,563.
The big reason? The company posted standout first-quarter results for FY25, with profits and revenue way up compared to last year—something that really stands out given how tough things are for most auto companies right now.
Force Motors bucks auto sector trend
While many auto brands are struggling with rising costs and shaky demand, Force Motors managed a 52% jump in net profit (₹176.33 crore) and a solid 21.9% boost in revenue (₹2,297 crore).
This momentum has investors excited and is giving the company some serious street cred in the market.
Force Motors appoints new VP of corporate strategy
Force Motors just brought Anshul Saxena on board as vice president of corporate strategy.
This move signals they're thinking long-term and want to stay ahead in a competitive industry—especially after such a strong quarter.