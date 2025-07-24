Brigade IPO opens: Should you invest in this hotel stock?

BHVL runs nine hotels across South India, partnering with big names like Marriott and Accor. With over 1,600 rooms in cities like Bengaluru and Chennai , they focus on premium and business stays—think stylish city hotels for work or weekends away.

Big investors like SBI Mutual Fund have already put in money, and most brokerages say it's worth a look.

The company plans to use the funds to pay off debt (which could save them ₹45 crore a year), buy land from its parent firm, and fuel more growth.

If you're into long-term bets on travel or hospitality, this one's getting some solid buzz.