Forex reserves jump by $4.5 billion: RBI Business Oct 24, 2025

India's foreign exchange reserves jumped by $4.5 billion, hitting $702.3 billion for the week ending October 17, 2025, according to the RBI.

The big boost came from gold reserves, which soared by over $6 billion—even though the main chunk, foreign currency assets, actually dropped due to shifts in global currencies.