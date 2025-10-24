Next Article
Forex reserves jump by $4.5 billion: RBI
Business
India's foreign exchange reserves jumped by $4.5 billion, hitting $702.3 billion for the week ending October 17, 2025, according to the RBI.
The big boost came from gold reserves, which soared by over $6 billion—even though the main chunk, foreign currency assets, actually dropped due to shifts in global currencies.
SDRs and IMF numbers
Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) nudged up a bit to $18.7 billion, while India's position with the IMF dipped slightly to $4.6 billion.
Despite some ups and downs, that gold surge helped keep India's total reserves comfortably above the $700 billion mark.