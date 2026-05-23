Fortis Healthcare posts 44% Q4 profit ₹271cr and revenue ₹2,364cr
Business
Fortis Healthcare just posted a strong fourth quarter, with profits up 44% to ₹271 crore compared to last year.
Its revenue also climbed nearly 18%, hitting ₹2,364 crore, thanks in part to more occupied beds.
Fortis Healthcare annual profit up 31.5%
For the full year, Fortis saw net profit jump 31.5% to more than ₹1,064 crore.
CEO Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said specialties like Renal Sciences and Orthopedics grew more than 20% and credited smart investments in technology and clinical programs for keeping its momentum going.