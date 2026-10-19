Foxconn buys 50% stake in Mitsubishi's EV unit for $727M

Mitsubishi Electric expects an impairment of some JPY 100 billion in the current fiscal year due to this deal.

Mitsubishi Electric Mobility's latest annual results for the year ending March showed an operating profit of JPY 54 billion on revenue of JPY 876 billion.

For the fiscal year ending March 2027, Mitsubishi Electric Mobility expects revenue of JPY 820 billion and an adjusted operating margin of 9.3%.