Foxconn pulls Chinese engineers amid China's tech transfer restrictions
Foxconn just pulled about 300 Chinese engineers out of its Tamil Nadu plant, a move that could shake up Apple's efforts to ramp up manufacturing in India.
The company plans to swap them with Taiwanese staff at its Yuzhan Technology unit.
This comes after China verbally encouraged local authorities to limit technology transfer and equipment exports to India and Southeast Asia.
Apple can boost imports to fill gap
Losing these experienced engineers could slow down production of older iPhones, since the Yuzhan plant is key for making their metal enclosures and display modules.
While Apple can boost imports to fill the gap, it makes local manufacturing trickier.
Still, Apple's sticking with its plan to launch all iPhone 17 models made in India this September—and is leaning more on local partners like Tata Group as things shift behind the scenes.