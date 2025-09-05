FPIs at lowest-ever stake in India; DIIs keep markets steady

Sensex, Nifty up about 4% this year

With FPIs pulling out nearly ₹1.7 lakh crore since January 2025, Indian markets are leaning more than ever on local money to stay afloat—even as Sensex and Nifty still managed about 4% gains this year.

In August alone, FPIs sold big chunks of financial services shares but showed interest in telecom and construction materials instead.

For anyone watching where the smart money is moving, it's clear: homegrown investors are now calling more of the shots.