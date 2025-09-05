FPIs at lowest-ever stake in India; DIIs keep markets steady
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have cut their stake in Indian equities to just 15.85% as of August 2025—the lowest level since 2012.
This drop comes amid pricey stocks, moderating corporate earnings, tariff worries, and a pivot toward cheaper, better-performing markets such as the United States, China, and Europe.
But domestic institutional investors (DIIs) are keeping the market steady, pumping in over ₹5.2 lakh crore this year.
Sensex, Nifty up about 4% this year
With FPIs pulling out nearly ₹1.7 lakh crore since January 2025, Indian markets are leaning more than ever on local money to stay afloat—even as Sensex and Nifty still managed about 4% gains this year.
In August alone, FPIs sold big chunks of financial services shares but showed interest in telecom and construction materials instead.
For anyone watching where the smart money is moving, it's clear: homegrown investors are now calling more of the shots.