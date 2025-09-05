Next Article
Rivian lays off 150 employees ahead of R2 SUV launch
Rivian, the electric vehicle maker, just laid off about 150 people—mostly from its sales and service teams.
The layoffs come as Rivian prepares for its new R2 SUV, which is set to launch in 2026.
Those affected are being encouraged to apply for other roles within Rivian.
Several rounds of layoffs since early 2024
This isn't the first time Rivian has trimmed its team.
Since early 2024, there have been several rounds of layoffs—including cuts to manufacturing jobs in June 2025—as the company adjusts for big product launches.
As of early this year, Rivian had around 15,000 employees worldwide.