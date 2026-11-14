Foreign investors pour over ₹76,000cr into Indian equities this month

The recent surge in FPI investment can be attributed to a shift in global market sentiment.

The sell-off of AI-related stocks in the US and other Asian markets has made India, a less AI-heavy market, more attractive to foreign investors.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services noted that Indian equities bounced back from their lows even as most global markets faced a sell-off due to concerns over interest rate hikes and doubts about whether investments in AI infrastructure had outpaced potential returns.