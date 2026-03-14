FPIs pull out ₹39,000cr from Indian markets in a week

This big sell-off has made markets extra volatile, putting pressure on market participants and making it harder to predict short-term gains. While domestic institutional investors are trying to steady things, the roller coaster ride continues for anyone invested in stocks.

Rising US Treasury yields drawing capital away

Global tensions after a U.S.-Israel strike on Iran's leader pushed oil prices above $90 a barrel and weakened the rupee, both bad news for foreign investors.

Plus, rising US Treasury yields are drawing capital toward safe-haven assets and into other Asian markets such as Taiwan and South Korea.

As Dr. VK Vijayakumar says, uncertainty around oil prices and India's outlook is contributing to these big moves.